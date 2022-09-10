Dubai, September 10: Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country's history, the Sri Lanka cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final here on Sunday (September 11).

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup 2022 but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons.

It could have been infinitely sweeter had Dasun Shanaka and his men played the final at the iconic Khettarama Stadium (now Premadasa Stadium).

Nevertheless, the kind of performance they have produced in the Super 4s would make anyone believe that it would be anything but easy for Babar Azam's side.

Whether it's the Asian Cricket Council or the general public of Dubai, everyone wanted an Indo-Pak final, but the gutsy cricketers from the island nation have earned their right to be in the summit clash.

If that wasn't enough, Friday's easy win against their final opponents was the kind of warning that will keep Pakistan on their toes.

However, at Dubai, buoyed by a sizeable Pakistani population bursting its lungs out, the Mohammed Rizwans, Mohammed Nawazs and Naseem Shahs would like to lift their games on the big day, which has been a tradition.

But in Sri Lanka, they have an opposition that could be more than a handful and a team that has redeemed itself in a format where it had become world champions back in 2014.

The fortunes of Sri Lanka cricket nose-dived, just like the country's eco-system, with poor selection and internal politics in the board not helping their cause.

The team that Shanaka led during their away series in India some six months back had more or less the same bunch of players, but what Sri Lanka had done successfully is change their T20 game plan, which is now filled with aggression.

Even without Dushmantha Chammera, the bowling attack has looked potent but there is one area where Rahul Dravid and the Indian team could take a note of is how effective Sri Lanka's top five batters have been.

Two right-handed openers -- Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka -- have been positivity personified at the top while likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shanaka himself and Chamikaatne Karunaratne have all made runs when they mattered the most.

A case in point is how they chased down a target against Afghanistan, where none of the batters scored more than 35, but all of them made those runs at a strike-rate of 150 plus.

In the five games so far, the Sri Lankan batters have hit 28 sixes and 62 fours, which gives a story of their approach.

In bowling, Maheesh Theekshana has come up as a potent spin bowling partner of Wanindu Hasaranga, while Dilshan Madhushanka has shouldered the responsibility of the lead pacer quite admirably.