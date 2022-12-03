Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup if tournament shifts due to India objection: Ramiz Raja

PCB chief Ramiz Raja has warned that Pakistan will pull out of the Asia Cup if Asian Cricket Council decide to move the tournament from Pakistan. In October, Asian Cricket Council president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that India will not travel to Pakistan next year for the 50-over Asia Cup event. PCB then responded by threatening that Pakistan may withdraw from the World Cup which is scheduled in India next year.

Talking to the media personnel during the second day of the first Test against England, Ramiz said Pakistan would not accept the Asia Cup being moved out of Pakistan only because India could not tour the country.

"If that is the case if India cannot come to Pakistan, then we also have the option of not playing in the Asia Cup at all," he said.

India last toured Pakistan in the year 2008 for the Asia Cup ODI event. Ramiz had earlier threatened that Pakistan might not tour India for next year's World Cup if India continued to avoid touring Pakistan for any reason.

"Yes that is also there. We have options before us because frankly speaking, I don't see the point of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) awarding us hosting rights of the Asia Cup when India is not going to come."

He noted that the Asia Cup would lose a lot of revenue if India versus Pakistan matches are not held. The former Pakistan captain said that as a player, he only got respect from Indian people during their tours to India. He also was part of the commentary team in the IPL.