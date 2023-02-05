PCB threatens to pull out of World Cup 2023 if Asia cup moves out of Pakistan: Sources

The reports came out after news started to make rounds that ACC will decide on a new venue for Asia Cup next month as India won't be able to travel to the nation due to the current political scenario between the two neighbouring nations.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly threatened to pull out of ODI World Cup 2023 in India if Asian Cricket Council goes on with its decision to take away Pakistan's hosting rights for Asia Cup 2023.

According to a source, "PCB isn't happy with this thinking that Asia cup could be relocated to some neutral venue, name of UAE is on top of the list which might get the hosting but if it happens then Pakistan will not travel to India for ICC World Cup 2023."

The ACC chairperson Jay Shah already revealed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia cup due to security reasons and the tournament will be played at some neutral venue, the new venue will be decided in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members in the month of March.

Last year the Asia cup was held in UAE and the probability of the nation hosting it again is high.

Qatar has also shown interest in staging the tournament as a neutral venue amidst political tensions between the neighbouring countries. It has already hosted a few cricket tournaments and franchise-based cricket leagues.

