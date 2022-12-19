Players to wear floppy hats among tributes for Shane Warne during Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, December 19: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne will be honoured on the opening day of the upcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne with a range of tributes planned, including players wearing floppy wide brim hats.

Warne died at the age of 52 in March after suffering a suspected heart attack while on holiday in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

The upcoming Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa will be the first played at Warne's home ground, the MCG, since his passing.

Cricket Australia announced a range of tributes in honour of the beloved Victorian, with fans encouraged to wear floppy hats and zinc, like the leg spinner did during his playing career.

Players from both sides will wear floppy hats during the pre-game ceremony, while Warne's cap number 350 will be painted square of the wicket throughout the match.

Warne made many memories on the hallowed MCG turf including his Test hat-trick and 700th Test wicket.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "Shane is an icon to cricket fans globally for the greatness of his cricketing achievements, his charisma and his infectious enthusiasm for the game. His place as a legend of Australian and world sport is assured. Whilst we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honour Shane at his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Advertisement

"Shane became recognisable not only through his genius and mastery of the art of leg spin, but also his floppy hat and zinc, so we encourage fans to remember Shane by wearing their own floppy hat and zinc to day one of the Boxing Day Test.

"I know I speak for the whole cricket community in saying that our thoughts continue to be with Shane's family and friends and particularly his children Brooke, Jackson and Summer."