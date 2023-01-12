Prithvi Shaw joins Mumbai stalwarts after amazing Triple Hundred: Check Out the List

Prithvi Shaw created history after scoring a stellar triple hundred against Assam in the Ranji Trophy.

The Mumbai batter scored 379 runs in just 383 balls, becoming the highest-scoring batter for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

The 23-year-old batter dominated the Assam bowling and stitched a mammoth 401-run partnership with his captain Ajinkya Rahane, who himself scored 191 runs.

"It feels really nice to bat with a player of his (Rahane's) stature. Someone with so much of international experience. His mere presence around this Mumbai side lifts us up. I always try and learn when an international player comes and plays with us," Shaw said.

The player looked destined to get a 400, but was departed for 379 in the bowling of Riyan Parag. He missed out on former Maharashtra player Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's 443 against Kathiawar in Pune back in 1948-49, which is the highest Ranji individual score till date.

But Prithvi has etched his name in the history books, becoming the eighth player for Mumbai to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy.