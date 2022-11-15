Qatar 2022: Three reasons why France will not win FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 15: France head to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the strongest sides and as hot favourites to retain their crown.

They won the Russia 2018 World Cup quite convincingly but retaining their title will be a herculean task for Les Bleus.

Here, we will discuss three reasons why France are unlikely to retain their title this time around.

Absence of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba

France will be without two of their key players from their last World Cup triumph as Kante and Pogba both will miss Qatar 2022 with injuries. Kante and Pogba may not the players they used to be back in 2018 but their void will still be huge to fill. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to be the first-choice midfield pairing for France in the World Cup and despite their obvious talent, they are not rich with experience at the highest level. Lack of experience in midfield could be a huge factor for France.

Didier Deschamps' tactical set-up

Deschamps has won the World Cup both as a player and a manager but he has often been scrutinized for his tactics. France usually play a 3-4-1-2 system with a strong defensive structure. Given the attacking talent he has at his disposal, Les Bleus' not playing on the front foot makes little sense.

Their performance in the Euros

France had a poor Euro 2020 campaign as they crashed out from the Round of 16 losing against Switzerland on penalties. Les Bleus seemingly lacked the communication which they had back in 2018 and dominated every team in the World Cup. Deschamps needed to come up with massive improvements following their disastrous Euro 2020 campaign and it does not seem that he has been able to do that.