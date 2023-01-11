Rahul Dravid Birthday: The Best Twitter Reactions as the Wall reaches 50*

Rahul Dravid, one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket across all formats, turns 50 today.

The current India coach will be spending the day with the Indian team as the men in blue are in the mid of an ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Dravid, fondly known as the Wall for his batting tenacity in Test cricket, received wishes galore on social media on his special day. Here are some Twitter wishes to the player-

Joy Bhattacharya made an elaborate tweet to wish the Indian legend.

"13,288 runs don't tell you the real story. Nor do the 36 test hundreds. 31,258 balls and 44,152 exhausting bruising grinding minutes, nobody has spent as much time or played as many balls in the history of test cricket. HBD Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide, Kolkata and so many more," he wrote.

Dravid's first IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore wished him on his birthday.

Another IPL team Punjab Kings also wished the Wall on his birthday, but in a witty way.

Another beautiful birthday wish depicting his batting prowess in Test cricket.

BCCI also wished the Indian coach with a Twitter post.

Former India player Dodda Ganesh also wished his pal Rahul on his birthday.

Advertisement

Indian para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan wished Rahul Dravid a Happy Birthday!