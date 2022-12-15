Rahul Dravid impressed by Virat Kohli training intensity, great example for youngsters

Chattogram, December 15: India head coach Rahul Dravid is mightily impressed with how Virat Kohli maintains intensity during training and the batter's incredible understanding of the game to decipher when to switch gears and when to control the proceedings.

Kohli found form during the Asia Cup in the UAE earlier this year after enduring an extended lean patch and continued his magnificent run in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Last week, the former India captain brought up his 44th ODI hundred. And the head coach Dravid heaped praise on the star India batter for the way he controls situations.

"He (Virat) knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game, it's incredible to watch and a good sign for us if he can build up," Dravid said in a video released by the BCCI on its website.

"Virat has an incredible template in 50-over cricket. His record speaks for itself. It's phenomenal the number of games he's played."

Dravid added that Kohli's training intensity never wanes whether he is in form or not, and that's something the youngsters in the team can learn.

"He feels he's back and is training as hard as I have ever seen him. For me, that has been a stand out, watching him train this past year, that never changes irrespective of whether he is doing well or not and that is a great lesson for a lot of the young players in the group," added Dravid.

Dravid feels WTC final spot reason for aggressive cricket

The former Indian batter felt teams have become more aggressive and are pushing for results as the race for the World Test Championship final spots heats up.

"Teams have already been more aggressive over the last bit; we have seen a lot more results. Teams are playing for results a lot more now, especially with the World Test Championship points at stake."

The Indian head coach Dravid also believes teams must be able to adapt to every situation to succeed in Test cricket.

"I still think adaptability is going to be very important in Test cricket, the ability to play aggressively when you need to... or you can play aggressively with the kind of squad you have or the position you find yourself in the game.

"And then the opportunity to play a difficult period or day of Test cricket either with the bat or ball and knuckle down and play some hard cricket.

"The teams that have that adaptability or the ability to switch even in between a Test match are the ones that are going to be very successful," he added.

Donald one of the best I have ever played in my career

Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald had issued an apology to Dravid for sledging the Indian batter during a tri-nation series match in 1997.

"There was one ugly incident in Durban when I talk about. Dravid and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul Dravid.

"I would love to sit with Rahul and go out for a dinner and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually.

"But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a great guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening, I would love to have a night out with you," Donald said in an interview on Sony Sports Network.

Dravid, on the other hand, was all praise for the former pacer, adding that he would love to pick his brains.

"He was a great bowler. He's probably one of the best I have ever played in my career. I must admit when I see him now and meet him at the ground 'It's much nicer to see you like this without a ball in your hand and top of your mark with the sunscreen on the face.'

"He was an intimidating fast bowler and a terrific one. I would love to catch (up) with him and talk about fast bowling, he's gone on to become a very successful coach, coaching a lot of young fast bowlers.

"We have got a lot of young guys as well and it will be good to pick his brains. Just the privilege of sharing the field with him is phenomenal," Dravid said.

(With PTI inputs)