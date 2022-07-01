Rahul Dravid reveals his talks with Jasprit Bumrah on captaincy; Its fascinating too!

Birmingham, July 1: "Jasprit Bumrah, the match-winning pace bowler" will be required way more than "Jasprit Bumrah, the captain" during the ongoing one-off Test match against England, said India's head coach Rahul Dravid.

Bumrah on Friday (July 1), became the 36th player to lead India in Test cricket and only the second pacer-captain after legendary Kapil Dev.

"Just relax, we need you more as a bowler than as captain," that's exactly what Dravid told the young skipper, after it became clear that Rohit Sharma won't be available for this game.

"I've had a couple of conversations with him in the last few days to tell him to just relax. We need you more as bowler rather than as a captain," Dravid told the official broadcasters Sony.

"I think he is a very thoughtful individual, understands the game very well. Also, he commands the respect of the team, which is very important as a leader," he added.

The last pacer-captain that India had was Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987.

