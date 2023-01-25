Shubman Gill: From Fathers Motivation to Rahul Dravids Advice; The Things to Look Forward for the Youngster

"So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and was batting well but not really converting them in big hundreds. His father said, 'Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles or you are actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms.' I think his father will be glad that over the last month what he has really made it rain," Rahul Dravid revealed after India's comprehensive whitewash over the Kiwis.

The batter then replied his father won't be happy as he was dismissed in Indore with 22 overs still left to play. Gill scored a blistering century (112 off 78 balls), but got out with several overs still to play.

"I don't think he will be too hapyy about this game because he would definitely tell me 'I should have carried on in this game and look to have got another big score in this one,'" Shubman told Dravid.

"Hard task master your dad man. You are in good hands," replied Dravid.

Shubman broke records galore in the ODI series against the Blackcaps. He became the youngest player to score a double century, became the Indian batter to reach four ODI hundreds with the least no. of innings (21), and his 360 runs in the ODI series is the joint-highest by a player in a three-match bilateral series.

But Rahul Dravid has set another bar in front of the youngster. He advised Gill to outbat Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in his upcoming innings.

"Don't get out till they are there and outbat both of them; that would be great for the team and it would be great for you as well," the India coach told Gill in the video posted by BCCI.tv.

Gill's focus will now shift to the Test format as he will vie to continue his form in the upcoming Test series against Australia.