Rahul Dravids younger son Anway named captain of Karnataka U-14 team

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid's son Anway Dravid has been named the captain of Karnataka U-14 in the inter-zonal tournament in South Zone.

Dravid's elder son Samit has also been making a name for himself and is known for playing big knocks in his age category.

Samit has already represented Karnataka in the U14 category and scored a truckload of runs in junior cricket. He even slammed two double centuries in the U14 category.

Anvay is a wicketkeeper and will perform the role of a captain. It is being said that Anway has been rewarded for his hard work and consistency with the bat.

Samit Dravid's performance in 2019

Back in 2019, while batting for Vice-President's XI, Samit smashed 201 off 256 balls against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first-innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also picked up three wickets in the match.

India continue to shine in 2023 under Dravid

Meanwhile, the Indian men's national side continued their good show in the year 2023 as they have won four ODI games on the bounce. Having won the ODI series against Sri Lanka at home by 3-0, coach Rahul Dravid's side defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in the opening ODI in Hyderabad and went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Shuman Gill slammed a double century in the match, his first ever in the 50-over format, while Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets playing in front of his home crowd.

"Just achieving his potential, many more to go," said Dravid was heard saying in the dressing room after Gill's sensational knock against the Blackcaps.