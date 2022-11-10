Rahul Dravid Says THIS About Future Of Senior Players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Karthik

Adelaide, November 10: The exit of India from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has raised a few questions about the future of certain players in this side such as R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and so on.

However, India coach Rahul Dravid said the management will reflect on that aspect in due course but will not approach it in a haste.

“Well, it's too early to talk about it right now just after a semifinal game. These guys have been terrific performers for us. Yeah, like you said, we have a couple of years to reflect on it.

There's some really good quality players here, so absolutely not the right time to talk about this stuff or think about this stuff right now. We'll have enough games, enough matches as we go on ahead, and India will try and build and prepare for the next World Cup,” said Dravid in the post-match press conference.

Dravid did not hide the disappointment after a heavy 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10), and said the Three Lions were too good on the day for his side.

“Yeah, obviously disappointed to finish in the semifinals. Probably would have certainly liked to go a couple of steps further. But yeah, just outplayed, outclassed today. They were the better team in all departments really. The score line showed that,” said Dravid.

Advertisement

However, Dravid did not call the result a debacle but rated it as a disappointment.

“I think they (England) played well. That's the reality of it. I thought they played really well. Once they got off to that kind of start, I think they could really sit back and control the run rate. We had 168.

They brought that run rate down to six and a half I think by the time the sixth over was finished, or seven runs an over, and then on a small ground like that, they were always in control, so they were going to control that game.

They didn't really need to take too many risks. They could sit back and -- not that they didn't take them; they played some really good shots right through.

But yeah, these things happen. Yeah, it's disappointing. Debacle I'm not sure is the right word, but disappointing certainly,” said Dravid.