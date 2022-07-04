Rahul Dravid Set To Achieve This Rare Record As India Coach Against England At Edgbaston

Birmingham, July 4: Rahul Dravid has made several records as a player in his illustrious career. But the Bangalore man is close to creating a very rare record if India beat England in the on-going 5th Test at Birmingham.

Dravid can be become the first India player to guide the team as captain and coach to a series win in England in England.

Dravid, now the India head coach, was the captain of Team India when they defeated England in England in a three-match Test series 1-0 in 2007.

As a batsman, Dravid did not do much in that series as he went through a modest run. From three Tests, Rahul Dravid made just 126 runs at 25.20 with just 1 fifty.

But as a captain he made all the right moves across the series. But it might be a quirk of fate that Dravid stepped down from the hot seat right after that series.

India went to England after their disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign where they crashed out in the league stage itself after defeats to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It also ended a tumultuous rein of Greg Chappell as India head coach.

India actually went into the England tour without a head coach as bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad and fielding coach Robin Singh jointly did that duty. Gary Kirsten took over as India coach much later.

After his playing days, Dravid became the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) and also guided India Under-19 team to World Cup triumph in 2019 in New Zealand.

Advertisement Advertisement

Later, Dravid took over as India coach on an interim basis in 2021 for the white ball tour of Sri Lanka, and the side was captained by Shikhar Dhawan. It happened because the then regular captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were in England for the Test series.

But once Shastri’s tenure ended with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, Dravid took over as full-time coach of India.

Shastri too backed Dravid for achieve bigger things as India coach.

“No better person to take over after me than Rahul, I got that job by mistake which I told Rahul. I was in the commentary box; I was asked to go there and I did my bit. But Rahul is a guy who has come through the system, he has done the hard yards.

“He has been the coach of the U-19 team and he has taken over this Indian team and I think he will enjoy it once the team starts responding,” said Shastri to Sky Sports.