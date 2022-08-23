Rahul Dravid Tests Positive for Covid-19, To Travel For Asia Cup 2022 After Recovery

Mumbai, August 23: Days before India's opening campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament in the UAE, the team has suffered a big blow with head coach Rahul Dravid testing positive for Covid-19.

Dravid did not travel to Zimbabwe for the recently-concluded three-match One-day International series, which the KL Rahul-led side won 3-0.

Due to the busy international schedule, the coaching staff, including Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, was rested by the senior selection committee.

India is scheduled to open their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 and would like to avenge the 10-wicket loss against Babar Azam's side in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

It's not clear whether Dravid will join the team for the crucial opening game or will fly to the UAE once he gets the all-clear from the Indian cricket board medical staff, said a media report.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. We are still hopeful that he will recover soon and might join the team in due course," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday (August 23).

"We haven't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," he also confirmed.

Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an email said Dravid has mild symptoms and he will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 test. The rest of the team will assemble in the UAE from August 23.

It has been learned that the BCCI logistics team is working hard to ensure that at least VVS Laxman reaches UAE and can step in for Dravid at least for the initial part of the Asia Cup 2022.

Laxman is currently in Harare with the team India and has overseen the team’s 3-0 win over the African side.