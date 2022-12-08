Raipur set to host first-ever International cricket match on January 21 as India play New Zealand at home

Raipur, Dec 8: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the home season schedule of the men's cricket team for 2023 on Thursday (December 8). The board has given a big gift to the city of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh to host maiden ODI game

After hosting several domestic games and T20 league games, Raipur will host its first-ever international match on January 21 in 2023. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium which is situated in Naya Raipur will witness the Men In Blue take on New Zealand in the second one-day international of the three-match series. The stadium has the capacity to host a crowd of 60000.

India vs New Zealand home series

India will host the Blackcaps for a three-match ODI and as many T20I series at home, starting January 18. The first 50-over match will be played in Hyderabad while the third ODI will be played in Indore.

The three T20Is against New Zealand will be played in Ranchi, Indore and Ahmedabad on January 27, January 29 and February 1 respectively.

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) media in-charge Rajesh Dave said, "It will be the first time when an international cricket match will be played in any stadium in Chhattisgarh. The second ODI match of the India vs New Zealand series will be played here on January 21, 2023. No international cricket match has been played in the stadium till date. It will be the first time that Chhattisgarh will get a chance to host an international cricket match."

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh Stadium's past games

Several matches of the Road Safety World Series and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches have also been played at this venue. In 2013, two IPL matches were hosted by Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh here.