Rajasthan Royals fans will be happy with Donovan Ferreiras blistering knock for Joburg Super Kings: RP Singh

New Delhi, Jan 13: Young South Africa cricketer Donovan Ferreira's blistering knock of 82 off 40 deliveries for Joburg Super Kings in their SA20 opener against Durban Super Giants has forced the cricketing world to take notice of his talent.

It was the wicketkeeper-batter's effort which rescued the Faf du Plessis-led side from 27/4 and helped the Super Kings post a competitive 190/6. The Yellow Brigaded defeated Super Giants by 16 runs in a nail-biting tussle on Wednesday (January 11).

Ferreira's IPL 2023 franchise

Ferreira was snapped by Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 lakhs in last month's IPL 2023 player auction and the franchise would be happy with his performance in a high-pressure contest. The right-handed batter has so far played 27 T20s in his career and has compiled 621 runs with an impressive strike rate of over 158.

Zaheer, RP Singh laud Ferreira

Former India cricketers Zaheer Khan and RP Singh commended the 24-year-old cricketer from Pretoria for showing maturity in a high-stakes contest.

Speaking on Ferreira's performance on Match Centre Live, Viacom18 Sports expert Zaheer Khan said, "It wasn't easy for anyone to just come in out there and do what he did. He really took the game to the opposition and showed that intent. The counter-attack was needed at that stage. But he had a terrific day out there not only with the bat with but with the ball in hand as well. He chipped in with that one wicket except for that dropped catch maybe if you have to be like really critical. But it looks like he could do nothing wrong and some of the shots which he played was superb it was power, it was timing, and it was an innovation as well."

Advertisement