Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Day 1 Recap: Punjab, Himachal on course to huge total, Karnataka in trouble

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season commenced on Tuesday as 38 teams have kickstarted the campaign to win the coveted title.

Teams have been divided into 5 groups, with 8 teams in each of the four Elite groups and 6 plate teams.

Here we take a look at the actions across the groups.

Punjab and Himachal with a superb start:

Punjab vs Chandigarh (Elite Group D)

Punjab are on course to put a mammoth total in the first inning. They have scored 363 runs on the first day with just 3 wickets lost. Prabhsimran Singh scored 202 runs while Abhishek Sharma also scored a hundred.

Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana (Elite Group A)

Haryana were bowled out for a mere 46 runs. None of the Haryana batter could put up any resistance against the fiery pacers of Himachal. The Himachal duo Vaibhav Arora and Sidharth Sharma picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively. In reply, Himachal are on 246 for 1. Prashant Chopra scored 137 runs off just 181 balls. They ended the first day with a whopping 200-run lead.

Karnataka, Bengal in a spot of bother:

Karnataka vs Services (Elite Group C)

Karnataka are on 148 for 6. Mayank Agarwal (8) and Manish Pandey (10) got out cheaply as Nikin Jose has been the lone warrior for them with 62 runs.

Advertisement

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh (Elite Group A)

Bengal bowled UP out for just 198 runs. Ishan Porel picked up 5 wickets for Bengal while Rinku Singh scored 79 runs for UP. But in reply, Bengal are tottering at 29 for 4 at stumps. Shivam Mavi has rattled the Bengal top order with three scalps.