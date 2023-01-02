Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Team Standings and Quaification Chances after 3rd Round Fixtures

The 2022-23 Ranji Trophy is entering the halfway stage of group stage fixtures. The 4th round matches are set to start from tomorrow.

All the teams have already played three group stage matches and some of the teams have already taken a stride forward towards the knockout stages.

There are four Elite groups in Ranji Trophy comprising of eight teams each. Two top-ranked teams from each group will be qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament. Let's have a look at how the Ranji Elite Groups are faring after the 3rd round of fixtures.

Group A:

In Group A, Uttarakhand have taken the pole position with 3 wins in three matches. Bengal are following them in the 2nd position with a couple of victories of their own. The table-toppers are set to clash in Dehradun from tomorrow and it will further clear the dynamic of this group.

Baroda and Himachal Pradesh are in third and fourth position respectively. Nagaland and Haryana are the bottom dwellers in this group.

Team Matches Wins Points Uttarakhand 3 3 19 Bengal 3 2 16 Baroda 3 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 8 Uttar Pradesh 3 1 7 Odisha 3 0 4 Haryana 3 0 2 Nagaland 3 0 0

Group B:

In Group B, things are a bit tighter. Mumbai (13 pts) and Maharashtra (13 pts) are sharing the top-two spots after the third round fixtures. Mumbai registered a disappointing loss against Saurashtra in the last match which put a dent to their two-match winning run.

