Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Unadkat claims first-ever first over hat-trick, ends with figures of 8 for 39

Rajkot, January 3: Jaydev Unadkat continued his dream run a week after making his comeback to the Indian squad with a first over hattrick in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot.

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries on day 1 of the match. It was the first-ever first-over hat-trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

The previous earliest hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy match was by former Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar, who completed the hat-trick across the first and third overs during the 2017-18 quarter-final against Mumbai.

Coming back to the Saurashtra vs Delhi match, Unadkat had added three more wickets to complete his 21st five-wicket haul in first-class cricket with the scalps of Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav and Lakshay.

Unadkat's figures read 6 for 29 in 9 overs at lunch. Two of his 6 dismissals were caught behind, while three were LBWs and one was bowled. Delhi had five batters that registered ducks.

Chirag Jani, Uandkat's new ball partner claimed the other wicket of Ayush Badoni, reducing Delhi to 10 for 7 in 5 overs, staring at breaking an unwanted record.

Advertisement

However, the visitors avoided registering the lowest total after Hrithik Shokeen and Pranshu Vijayran fought back before the latter was dismissed with 53 runs on the board.

Shokeen scored an unbeaten fifty and shared an unbeaten 55-run stand with Shivank Vashisth to take Delhi to 108 for 8 at lunch on day 1. Post luch, Unadkat returned to claim the remainin two wickets and bundled out Delhi for 133.

Unadkat finished the innings with figures of 8 for 39 in 12 overs. Vashisth and Kuldip Yadav were his final two victims. The hattrick was a first for Unadkat in Ranji Trophy, but the third by a Saurashtra player and the 80th overall in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Ranji Trophy Hat-trick List