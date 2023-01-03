Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Unadkat claims first-ever first over hat-trick, ends with figures of 8 for 39


Advertisement

Rajkot, January 3: Jaydev Unadkat continued his dream run a week after making his comeback to the Indian squad with a first over hattrick in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot.

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries on day 1 of the match. It was the first-ever first-over hat-trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

The previous earliest hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy match was by former Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar, who completed the hat-trick across the first and third overs during the 2017-18 quarter-final against Mumbai.

Coming back to the Saurashtra vs Delhi match, Unadkat had added three more wickets to complete his 21st five-wicket haul in first-class cricket with the scalps of Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav and Lakshay.

Unadkat's figures read 6 for 29 in 9 overs at lunch. Two of his 6 dismissals were caught behind, while three were LBWs and one was bowled. Delhi had five batters that registered ducks.

Chirag Jani, Uandkat's new ball partner claimed the other wicket of Ayush Badoni, reducing Delhi to 10 for 7 in 5 overs, staring at breaking an unwanted record.

Advertisement

However, the visitors avoided registering the lowest total after Hrithik Shokeen and Pranshu Vijayran fought back before the latter was dismissed with 53 runs on the board.

Shokeen scored an unbeaten fifty and shared an unbeaten 55-run stand with Shivank Vashisth to take Delhi to 108 for 8 at lunch on day 1. Post luch, Unadkat returned to claim the remainin two wickets and bundled out Delhi for 133.

Unadkat finished the innings with figures of 8 for 39 in 12 overs. Vashisth and Kuldip Yadav were his final two victims. The hattrick was a first for Unadkat in Ranji Trophy, but the third by a Saurashtra player and the 80th overall in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Ranji Trophy Hat-trick List

Hat-trick No.PlayerTeamVersusVenueSeason
1Baqa JilaniNorthern IndiaSouthern PunjabAlexandra Ground, Amritsar1934/35
2Mubarak AliNawanagarWestern IndiaPoona Club Ground, Poona1936/37
3Thomas LongfieldBengalBiharRangers Ground, Calcutta1937/38
4Jehangir KhotBombayBarodaBrabourne Stadium, Bombay1943/44
5D. NarottamKathiawarBarodaDhrol1947/48
6Sarobindu BanerjeeBiharDelhiKeenan Stadium, Jamshedpur1948/49
7Chandrasekhar SarwateHolkarBiharKeenan Stadium, Jamshedpur1948/49
8Probir SenBengalOrissaBarabati Stadium, Cuttack1954/55
9Venkatappa MuddiahServicesEastern PunjabRoshanara Club Ground, Delhi1955/56
10Vasant RanjaneMaharashtraSaurashtraNational Defence Academy Ground, Khadakvasla1956/57
11Nandi KhannaSouthern PunjabJammu and KashmirBaradari Ground, Patiala1959/60
12Nyalchand ShahSaurashtraBarodaSahu Club Ground, Dharangadhra1961/62
13Hiralal GaekwadMadhya PradeshRajasthanGarrison Ground, Jabalpur1962/63
14Umesh KulkarniBombayGujaratShastri Maidan, Anand1963/64
15Subhash JhanjiUttar PradeshVidarbhaVidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur1963/64
16Joginder RaoServicesJammu and KashmirArmy Headquarters, Delhi1963/64
17Joginder RaoServicesNorthern PunjabGandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar1963/64
18Joginder RaoServicesNorthern PunjabGandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar1963/64
19Ravinder PalDelhiSouthern PunjabSector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh1965/66
20Bishan Singh BediDelhiPunjabFeroz Shah Kotla, Delhi1968/69
21Kailash GattaniRajasthanUttar PradeshDr Sampurnanda Stadium, Varanasi1969/70
22Mehboodullah KhanUttar PradeshMadhya PradeshKD Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow1971/72
23B. S. KalyanasundaramTamil NaduBombayMadras Cricket Club Ground, Madras1972/73
24Abdul IsmailBombaySaurashtraBrabourne Stadium, Bombay1973/74
25Raghuram BhatKarnatakaBombayM Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore1981/82
26Bharat ArunTamil NaduGoaBhausaheb Bandodkar Ground, Panaji1986/87
27Barun BurmanBengalTripuraEden Gardens, Calcutta1986/87
28Sourajit MohapatraOrissaTripuraBarabati Stadium, Cuttack1987/88
29Shankar SainiDelhiHimachal PradeshFeroz Shah Kotla, Delhi1988/89
30Salil AnkolaMaharashtraGujaratNehru Stadium, Pune1988/89
31Javagal SrinathKarnatakaHyderabadGymkhana Ground, Secunderabad1989/90
32Arun SinglaHaryanaServicesNehru Stadium, Gurgaon1989/90
33Saradindu MukherjeeBengalHyderabadGymkhana Ground, Secunderabad1989/90
34V. VenkatramBiharTripuraKeenan Stadium, Jamshedpur1990/91
35R. P. SinghUttar PradeshVidarbhaModi Stadium, Kanpur1991/92
36Anil KumbleKarnatakaAndhraUkku Stadium, Visakhapatnam1991/92
37Sunil SubramaniamTamil NaduKeralaPublic Stadium, Thiruvalla1992/93
38Pritam GandheVidarbhaRajasthanIndira Gandhi Stadium, Alwar1993/94
39Arshad AyubHyderabadKeralaNehru Stadium, Kottayam1993/94
40Sagarmoy SensharmaBengalDelhiEden Gardens, Calcutta1993/94
41M. Suresh KumarRailwaysRajasthanKarnail Singh Stadium, Delhi1995/96
42Murali KartikRailwaysVidarbhaKarnail Singh Stadium, Delhi1996/97
43Anil KumbleKarnatakaOrissaIspat Stadium, Rourkela1997/98
44Anand KattiKarnatakaKeralaThalassery Stadium, Thalassery1998/99
45Damodaran DevanandTamil NaduOrissaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai1998/99
46Amit MishraHaryanaHimachal PradeshMaharaja Aggarsain Stadium, Rohtak2001/02
47Ajay BarikOrissaAssamPermit Ground, Balasore2001/02
48Gagandeep SinghPunjabUttar PradeshPunjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali2002/03
49R RamkumarTamil NaduKarnatakaIndian Air Force Ground, Bangalore2003/04
50S. SreesanthKeralaHimachal PradeshFort Maidan, Palakkad2004/05
51Rajesh PawarBarodaHyderabadGymkhana Ground, Secunderabad2004/05
52Rakesh PatelBarodaTamil NaduMoti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara2004/05
53Joginder SharmaHaryanaAndhraChaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak2006/07
54Sony CheruvathurKeralaGujaratLalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat2007/08
55Parvinder AwanaDelhiMaharashtraIndian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Ground, Nagothane2007/08
56V. R. V. SinghPunjabOrissaPunjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali2007/08
57Vinay KumarKarnatakaMaharashtraChatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Ratnagiri2007/08
58Pritam GandheVidarbhaServicesPalam A Ground, Delhi2008/09
59Salim VeragiBarodaTamil NaduMoti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara2008/09
60Abhimanyu MithunKarnatakaUttar PradeshBhamashah Stadium, Meerut2009/10
61Samad FallahMaharashtraBarodaPune Club Ground, Pune2009/10
62Dhruv SinghHaryanaUttar PradeshMohan Meakins Cricket Stadium, Mohan Nagar2010/11
63Pawan SuyalDelhiAssamRoshanara Club Ground, Delhi2010/11
64Abu AhmedAssamGoaNehru Stadium, Guwahati2011/12
65Siddharth TrivediSaurashtraPunjabPunjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali2011/12
66Krishnakant UpadhyayRailwaysPunjabPunjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali2011/12
67Mohammed ShamiBengalMadhya PradeshHolkar Stadium, Indore2012/13
68Rakesh DhruveGujaratVidarbhaVidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur2013/14
69Sreenath AravindKarnatakaTamil NaduM Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore2014/15
70Mohit SharmaHaryanaDelhiChaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak2014/15
71H. S. SharathKarnatakaHaryanaSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore2015/16
72Basant MohantyOrissaDelhiKIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar2015/16
73Umesh YadavVidarbhaRajasthanVidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur2015/16
74Rana DuttaTripuraHimachal PradeshBengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani2016/17
75Vinay KumarKarnatakaMumbaiVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur2017/18
76Rajneesh GurbaniVidarbhaDelhiHolkar Stadium, Indore2017/18
77Mohammed MudhasirJ&KRajasthanSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur2018/19
78Shahbaz AhmedBengalHyderabadBengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani2019/20
79Ravi YadavMadhya PradeshUttar PradeshHolkar Stadium, Indore2019/20
80Jaydev UnadkatSaurashtraDelhiSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot2022/23

More RANJI TROPHY News arrow_forward

Read More About: ranji trophy jaydev unadkat saurashtra delhi
Published On January 3, 2023

Read more...