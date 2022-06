Ranji Trophy 2022 Stats and Record: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Best Bowling

Ranji Trophy, annual domestic cricket tournament organized BCCI, is held every year since it's inception in 1934 with state and regional teams battling for the title.

Mumbai/Bombay, the most successful team have won the title 41 times and they have also been part of the final 46 times. Now, they will be looking to clinch the title for the 42nd time in their 47th final when they face Madhya Pradesh.

The 2021-22 season has seen some top class knocks and some splendid bowling with many batters scoring big hundreds including double tons and one triple ton, while bowlers have also claimed five-wicket hauls in an innings and 10 wickets in a match.

And there is no surprise most of the stats list is topped by Mumbai players as they remain undefeated so far in the campaign and will be up against another team that has not lost a match this season.

While Sarfraz Khan dominates the batting charts, his Mumbai teammate Shams Mulani tops the list in the bowling department. The season also witnessed India under-19 World Cup winning skipper Yash Dhull score three hundreds in his debut outing for Delhi.

In the opening round of fixtures, Sakibul Gani of Bihar became the first player to score a triple hundred on first-class debut as he scored 341 off 405 balls in the Plate Group match against Mizoram.

Here we take a look at the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Stats and Record:

Team Stats

Highest Total: 880 All Out by Jharkhand vs Nagaland

Highest Partnership: 538 by Babul Kumar & Sakibul Gani (Bihar) vs Mizoram

Advertisement Advertisement