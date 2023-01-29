Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarter Final, Semi Final & Final Schedule: Date, Venues, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

The Ranji Trophy 2023 knockout stages is set to begin, starting with the quarterfinals from Tuesday (Janaury 31) and will be held across four venues in Kolkata, Indore, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

Eight teams from the four Elite groups, the group winners and runners up, progressed to the last eight round after the conclusion of the group phase.

In the quarterfinals, four Elite Group toppers - Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka and Saurashtra will be joined by the four Elite Group runners up - Andhra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

For the quarterfinals, teams from alternate groups will face each other with the first-placed team taking on the second-placed team in the other group.

Also, teams topping their respective groups will have the home advantage for the first knockout rounds - Quarterfinals. All the four quarterfinals will start at 9:30 AM and unlike the four day games in the group phase, the knockouts will all be five day matches.

Bengal and Jharkhand will rematch from last season's last eight clash in Quarterfinal 1 at the Eden Gardens, Saurashtra face Punjab at home in Quarterfinal 2.

And in Quarterfinal 4, defending champions Madhya Pradesh host Andhra, while Karnataka host Uttarakhand in Quarterfinal 3.

The semifinal and final start from February 8 and February 16, respectively. The venues for the three matches will be announced soon.

Here is the Ranji Trophy 2023 Knockouts Schedule, Timings, Telecast & Live Streaming Info:

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinal, Semifinal and final schedule

Dates Round Fixture Venue Timing January 31 - Febraury 4 Quarterfinal 1 Bengal vs Jharkhand Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:30 AM January 31 - Febraury 4 Quarterfinal 2 Saurashtra vs Punjab SCA Stadium, Rajkot 9:30 AM January 31 - Febraury 4 Quarterfinal 3 Karnataka vs Uttarakhand M Chinaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 9:30 AM January 31 - Febraury 4 Quarterfinal 4 Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 9:30 AM Semi Final February 8 - 12 Semifinal 1 TBC vs TBC TBC 9:30 AM February 8 - 12 Semifinal 2 TBC vs TBC TBC 9:30 AM Ranji Trophy Final 2023 February 16 - 20 Final Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner TBC 9:30 AM

TBC - To Be Confirmed

Ranji Trophy 2023 Knockouts Telecast and Live Streaming

Select matches will be shown on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2 and live streaming will be available on Disney+ HotStar.

Ranji Trophy 2023 Knockouts Squads

Bengal: Karan Lal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary (captain), Suvankar Bal, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Akash Ghatak, Pritam Chakraborty, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Geet Puri, Pradipta Pramanik, Mukesh Kumar, Sumanta Gupta, Durgesh Dubey, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Das, Sayan Mondal, Koushik Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ravikant Singh.

Jharkhand: Kumar Deobrat, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Virat Singh (captain), Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vinayak Vikram, Ashish Kumar, Vikash Singh, Monu Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Md Nazim, Sushant Mishra, Manishi, Nazim Siddiqui, Utkarsh Singh.

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Sharath BR (wicketkeeper), Shubhang Hegde, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vasuki Koushik, Shreyas Gopal, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ronit More, Srinivas Sharath, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vishal Onat.

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmol Malhotra (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (captain), Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Sanvir Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Vinay Choudhary, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Jass Inder Singh.

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada (captain), Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (wicketkeeper), Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut , Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Samarth Vyas, Tarang Gohel, Devang Karamta, Navneet Vora.

Uttarakhand: Jiwanjot Singh (captain), Priyanshu Khanduri , Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Kunal Chandela, Akhil Rawat, Dikshanshu Negi, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Tiwari, Deepak Dhapola, Abhay Negi, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Rajan Kumar.

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicketkeeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya (captain), Kuldeep Sen, Harsh Gawli.

Andhra: Uppara Girinath (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Reddy, Shaik Rasheed, Hanuma Vihari (captain), Ricky Bhui, Karan Shinde, Nitish Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Pinninti Tapaswi, Madhav Rayudu, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Vamsi Krishna.