Ranji Trophy wrap, Day 2: Manish Pandey slams double ton; Delhi fightback against TN; Surya scores 95

New Delhi, Dec 28: Tamil Nadu reached 214 for five at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy game on Wednesday (December 28). While Manish Pandey slammed an unbeaten double century as Karnataka declared at a mammoth 603/7 against Goa.

Delhi Vs Tamil Nadu

Young Delhi all-rounder Pranshu Vijayaran put up a gutsy show for Delhi before Tamil Nadu twins Aparajith and Indrajith were dismissed in identical fashion by speedster Harshit Rana.

Vijayaran, playing his second first-class game, smashed spinners Washington Sundar (0/36 in 11 overs) and R Sai Kishore (0/32 in 4 overs) to score 58 off 79 balls to take Delhi to a respectable first-innings score of 303.

He (1/14 in 8 overs) then bowled on a good channel and got the dangerous N Jagadeesan (34) caught behind but it was Harshit (3/73 in 16 overs), who tirelessly dug it in short and induced identical miscued pull shots from Aparajith (57) and Indrajith (71), both caught at mid-wicket.

Tamil Nadu, however, batted with a lot of positive intent right from the start as Sai Sudharshan (25) hit six fours in a jiffy during the pre-lunch session before left-arm seamer Kuldip Yadav (1/50 in 10 overs) got one to move away, getting a nick.

Aparajith and Indrajith added 86 runs with consummate ease as they kept the run rate over 4 runs per over. Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (0/56 in 12 overs) was once again ineffective as he bowled to a defensive field which allowed the Baba brothers to rotate the strike with ease. However, credit must be given to big-bodied youngster Harshit, who learnt from his erratic first spell and started digging it in short, trying to take advantage of the two-paced track.

Both Aparajith and Indrajith committed to the short ball early but it didn't come to them at a pace that they expected and hence there was no power in both strokes. Another man who would be very disappointed is Washington Sundar, who was dismissed by an ordinary delivery drifting down the leg side and his tickle ended in keeper Anuj Rawat's gloves.

While Tamil Nadu need 90 runs with seasoned Vijay Shankar (14 batting) at the crease alongside Pradosh Ranjan Paul (2 batting), skipper Indrajith conceded that the five fours and three sixes hit by Pranshu in the morning hurt them.

Manish Pandey sizzles in his 100th FC game

Manish Pandey slammed an unbeaten double century in his 100th first-class match as Karnataka declared their first innings score for a mammoth 603/7 against Goa.

Overnight on 90, Pandey continued his assault on the Goan attack to notch his double century off 183 balls. Pandey remained unbeaten on 208 off 186 balls with 14 boundaries and 11 sixes. Opener Ravikumar Samarth struck 140 (14x4) and was dismissed by Arjun Tendulkar (2/79). In reply, Goa were 45/1 in 23 overs.

Suryakumar's 95 helps Mumbai reach 230 against Saurashtra

In Mumbai, India's white-ball star Suryakumar Yadav smashed 95 off 107 balls to take Mumbai to 230 all out in response to Saurashtra's first innings total of 289. Mumbai lost the first-innings lead but bounced back to reduce Saurashtra to 120 for six in their second innings.

Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani once again did the bulk of the damage with four wickets. Going into day four, Saurashtra lead Mumbai by 179 runs and would be looking to add another 50 runs at least to make a match out of it on a turning track.

The 2020 Ranji champions will be relying a lot on left-arm spinner Dharmendra Singh Jadeja and young offie Yuvrajsingh Dodiya, who took four wickets in the first innings.

Suthar stars in Rajasthan's big win over Puducherry

Manav Suthar completed a match haul of 11 wickets to compliment his unbeaten 96 as Rajasthan romped to a 101-run win over Puducherry. A day after the 20-year-old propped their first innings total to 335 with a 97-run last-wicket partnership, Suthar returned to grab the limelight with his left-arm spin in a match haul of 11/62 as Rajasthan bowled out Puducherry twice in the day -- 104 and 130 while following-on -- to seal a seven-point victory.

Suthar was on a song in the first innings en route to 17-6-33-8, while Ravi Bishnoi claimed 2/33. Paras Dogra was Puducherry's top-scorer with a 68-ball 33 but once Suthar dismissed him, the rest of the batters fell in addition of just 29 runs. Their first innings lasted just 38 overs.

Following-on, Puducherry lasted 40.1 overs this time with Mahipal Lomror claiming 4/38, while Deepak Hooda bagged 2/13. Suthar this time opened the bowling but Rajasthan openers saw through his spell. Lomror gave the first breakthrough dismissing Neyan Shyam Kangayan (17) before Hooda chipped in to open the floodgates.

Brief Scores:

At Porvorim: Karnataka 603/7 declared; 148.2 overs (Manish Pandey 208 not out, Ravikumar Samarth 140; Darshan Misal 3/145, Arjun Tendulkar 2/79). Goa 45/1; 23 overs Goa trail by 588 runs.

In Delhi: Delhi 1st Innings 303 in 97.1 overs (Dhruv Shorey 66, Jonty Sidhu 57, Pranshu Vijayaran 58, L Vignesh 4/50). Tamil Nadu 214/5 in 54 overs (Baba Indrajith 71, Baba Aparajith 57, Harshit Rana 3/73).

In Mumbai: Saurashtra 1st Innings 289 in 79.1 overs and 120/6 in 32 overs (Prerak Mankad batting 25, Dharemendrasingh Jadeja batting 24; Shams Mulani 4/50) vs Mumbai 1st Innings 230 all out in 63.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 95, Sarfaraz Khan 75; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/70, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 4/43).

In Hyderabad: Assam 1st Innings 205 in 56.4 overs and 182/6 in 39 overs. Hyderabad 1st Innings 208 all out in 66.5 overs (Rohit Rayudu 60; Riyan Parag 4/48, Mukhtar Hussain 3/62).

In Vizianagaram: Maharashtra 1st Innings 200 and 89/1 in 27 overs (Ruturaj Gaekwad 51 batting) vs Andhra 211 all out in 79 overs (Hanuma Vihari 49, Karan Shine 52; P C Dadhe 3/56).

In Puducherry: Rajasthan 335. Puducherry 104; 38 overs (Manav Suthar 8/33, Ravi Bishnoi 2/33) and following on 130; 40.1 overs (Arun Karthik 38; Mahipal Lomror 4/38, Suthar 3/29). Rajasthan won by an innings and 101 runs. Points: Rajasthan 7, Puducherry 0.

At Thumba: Chhattisgarh 149; 49.5 overs (Harpreet Singh 40; Jalaj Saxena 5/48, Vaisakh Chandran 2/39, Sachin Baby 2/4). Kerala 100/2; 38 overs. Kerala trail by 49 runs.

