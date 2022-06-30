Ravi Shastri named FanCodes brand ambassador, to headline TVC campaign for India tour of West Indies

Mumbai, June 30: Legendary India cricketer and former head coach of the national men's side, Ravi Shastri, has been named the brand ambassador of FanCode. FanCode, India's premier digital sports destination, is set to host the upcoming Team India's tour of the West Indies and ECB's The Hundred.

Shastri - known for his flamboyant attitude as India cricketer and coach - will bring out FanCode's 'fan-first' proposition by leading the upcoming campaigns for these properties.

Shastri has been one of cricket's most recognisable faces having served in a variety of roles throughout his distinguished career, including his on-field duty for India between 1981 to 1992, a stint as a commentator, and his role as Team India's head coach.

His in-depth understanding of the sport and popularity among sports fans will be leveraged through this association with FanCode. Starting July 22, all eyes will be on FanCode, as it becomes the first-ever platform to host a Team India bilateral only on digital.

The India tour of West Indies will be played during India's Prime-Time with ODIs starting at 7 pm and T20Is starting at 8 pm IST, which is expected to bring 10 crore users to FanCode. The digital platform aims to reinvigorate sports broadcast by developing a holistic and immersive digital experience and giving control to fans; this will be the key messaging for the upcoming campaign featuring Shastri.

Advertisement Advertisement

Some fan-first features include on-demand real-time highlights where users can choose the highlight they want to watch during a live game; real-time and interactive statistics and analytics overlaid throughout the live stream like scores, heat map, wagon wheel, performance monitor, and career graph; an option to subscribe for ad-free viewing; and fans can also decide which commentator they want to listen to, besides choosing language feeds.

Welcoming the new ambassador, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, "We are delighted to have Ravi Shastri onboard as our brand ambassador. Ravi is one of few sports personalities who has experienced success as a player, a coach, and a broadcast analyst, and this has helped him develop a deep connection with casual and die-hard sports fans alike."

Commenting on his association Shastri said, "Sports is always believed to bring people closer, and FanCode is taking that several notches higher by solving for the accessibility issues of cricket fans like me. I can now watch a live cricket match right from the ongoing Jharkhand T20, Vitality Blast, to a premier India tour of the West Indies upcoming in July; all of this with superior user experience on digital. I'm elated to join FanCode in this journey of democratising sports for fans in India."

Source: Media Release