Ravichandran Ashwin hails torchbearer Unadkat after India return, demands more exposure to domestic cricket

Jaydev Unadkat's amazing return to the Indian test cricket circuit depicts that domestic performances shouldn't be overlooked, says India's off-spinning ace Ravichandran Ashwin.

Unadkat made a comeback after 12 years when he played in the second Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur and picked up three wickets in the India victory.

"He posed with the trophy and I told him you could lift this trophy because of the other trophy (Ranji trophy) that you lifted. You completely deserve for all what you have done for Saurashtra cricket," Ashwin said on his Tamil YouTube Channel in a segment called 'Kutty Story'.

Having led them to the Ranji Trophy title in 2020 with 67 wickets, the Saurashtra skipper was once again at the forefront of their Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph this year, which played a huge part in his team India selection.

"He bowled like an experienced pro and it is not easy. Everyone will have white ball memory and how well he didn't bowl for Rajasthan and so on. But go and see his red ball numbers," Ashwin added.

Unadkat claimed three wickets in the Mirpur Test. And Ashwin says the Saurashtra pacer has been a 'torchbearer' for his domestic team, as the pacer has been at the nucleus of all their successes.

After the success of IPL, the T20 tournament has become a constant feeder for Team India but Ashwin said India's domestic tournaments such as Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy have been the real platform for Indian talents.