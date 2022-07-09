Ravindra Jadeja deletes Instagram posts on CSK; Is Jadeja leaving Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023?

Mumbai, July 9: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to the team's IPL 2021 and 2022 seasons from his official Instagram account in an indication that all is not well between Jadeja and the IPL franchise.

Jadeja was named the captain of the CSK earlier this year after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

However, the all-rounder stepped down halfway through the 2022 season as the captaincy was impacting his individual performance.

MS Dhoni took back charge of the team and Jadeja was later ruled out of the IPL with a rib injury, before returning on the England tour.

Slightly over two months ago, the all-rounder ended a forgettable IPL season with the Chennai franchise.

On social media, fans were quick to notice that Jadeja had removed from his Instagram profile, pictures linked to the IPL 2021 and 2022 campaigns of the CSK.

“Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right," wrote a fan.