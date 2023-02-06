Ravindra Jadeja in contention for First Test against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja had to endure a tough period last year after injuring his knee in the Asia Cup. He damaged his knee against Hong Kong and then subsequently was out of the reckoning for the T20 World Cup.

India missed their prime all-rounder in Australia for the T20 World Cup, as Jadeja underwent surgery on his knee and then spent time at the NCA in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. And the all-rounder looks set to feature in the first Test against Australia.

After successfully recovering, Jadeja played a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu and picked up 7 wickets. Now he is back in contention to play against Australia in the upcoming Test series.

"Rehab, training and stuff, are things that you have to do regularly and you do start wondering if you will ever be fully fit. I was watching the World Cup on television and was thinking, 'Arey yaar, I wish I was there'. These kinds of thoughts come to your mind and they motivate you to go through rehab and training and get back to full fitness quickly," Jadeja told bcci.tv.

And after being selected for the Indian team, Jadeja looks set to play the first match in Nagpur. India have the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav as spin options in the team, but Jadeja may still get a nod ahead for his impact factor.

The Indian team will be aiming to do well in the upcoming series as they look to secure Test Championship Final spot for June.