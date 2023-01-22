Ravindra Jadeja returns to the Team after injury lay-off, set to play the Next Match

India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to make a return to the 22 yards soon.

The left-arm spinner has had a long time on the sidelines due to a knee injury, but has finally returned to the field.

The 34-year-old underwent surgery and although he was included primarily for the Test series against Bangladesh last December, the bowling all-rounder couldn't take part in it.

India are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia from February at home. Jadeja has already been included in the squad but his availability will depend on his fitness status.

But ahead of that, the player has made a comeback to the domestic circuit, as he has been included in the Ranji squad for Saurashtra ahead of their match against Tamil Nadu.

The player will fly to Chennai and join with his teammates as Saurashtra lock horns against a struggling Tamil Nadu side from January 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Saurashtra coach Niraj Odedra was ecstatic to welcome Jadeja back to the squad and says his arrival will be a massive morale booster for the entire team.

"His training and workload will be as per the National Cricket Academy (NCA) protocols. In fact, I had sent Jaddu a WhatsApp text saying that the boys are really excited to have him back. He immediately wrote back saying he is looking forward to catching up with the team," Odedra said to Sportstar.

Advertisement

"It's been a while since he played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. A player of that caliber joining the team is a huge morale boost as well," he added.

Jadeja last played a Ranji game in 2018 and will be hoping to make a mark on his return to the team. Jadeja recently made a social media post where he indicated that he may well be returning to the field soon. The player posted a video of him bowling his regular deliveries.

Saurashtra are currently at top of the Elite Group B with 26 points. Their opponents Tamil Nadu are 5th in the table with 15 points. Maharashtra (25) and Mumbai (23) are breathing down the neck of Saurashtra as they will need a positive result to consolidate their place at the zenith of the table.