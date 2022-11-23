Ravindra Jadeja, Yash Dayal ruled out of ODI series in Bangladesh; Rahul Tripathi gets India call-up

Mumbai, Nov 23: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has on Wednesday (November 23) announced the updated squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December. Pacer Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been included in the side replacements for seamer Yash Dayal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Dayal - the left-arm pacer - has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

Kuldeep Sen and Shahbaz Ahmed were initially named in India's squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting November 25 in Auckland. The duo will now be a part of the Indian limited-overs squad travelling to Bangladesh under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand.

The updated India ODI squads:

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik.