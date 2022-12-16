Rehan Ahmed: England all-rounder set to make history against Pakistan

England teenager Rehan Ahmed will be having a moment to savour on Saturday as he is set to make his test debut.

England are taking on Pakistan in the final test of the 3-match series in Karachi and the youngster looks on course to feature for the visitors.

Rehan Ahmed will be replacing Will Jacks for his debut as it was announced by England captain Ben Stokes on Friday with the visitors having already won the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Who is Rehan Ahmed?

Rehan Ahmed is an 18-year-old teenager who is set to wear the England colours tomorrow in the 3rd test, making him the youngest test debutant for England in history.

He is a right-handed batter who bowls right-arm leg break. He was part of the England U-19 World Cup squad that reached the final earlier this year. Ahmed plays for Leicestershire in English county cricket, and was picked for the Southern Brave side for the hundreds recently.

He is of Pakistani descent, as his father Naeem Ahmed was born in Pakistan and played national-level cricket, before moving to England.

Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed:

"I've told him to go out there & have fun. You only make your debut once.

Advertisement

I've been watching him closely, but not letting him know. It's hard to tell whether his biggest strength was with the bat or the ball," Stokes said on Friday.

The teenager has regularly come on as a substitute fielder in the ongoing series against Pakistan. England have made another change apart from Rehan Ahmed in their starting XI, as Ben Foakes also comes in for James Anderson.