Meet Rehan Ahmed, the youngest Test player ever of England

London, November 14: Teenager Rehan Ahmed is in line to become England's youngest ever Test player, while Jofra Archer has moved closer to a return to the senior fold.

Leicestershire spinner Ahmed has been with the England Lions during their red-ball training camp and has now been added to the main team for their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

If selected for the opener in Rawalpindi on December 1, Ahmed would eclipse a 70-year-plus record held by Brian Close to become the youngest Test representative for the country.

Despite a rough performance with figures of none for 73 over eight overs for the Lions in their inter-camp match with England, coach Brendon McCullum has no hesitation in adding him to his party.

"We know he's not the finished article and has raw potential, but [captain] Ben [Stokes], myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game," McCullum stated.

"The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad."

Archer meanwhile, a member of the 2019 T20 World Cup-winning squad who subsequently parachuted into the Test setup, has struggled for a regular place with England amid a series of debilitating injuries.

Running out for the Lions alongside Ahmed, Archer posted figures of none for 38 off nine overs, having not played for the senior team since March 2021.

Archer has taken 42 wickets across 13 Test matches so far for England, and could be eyeing a return when the team travels to South Africa at the end of January next year.

On Saturday, England will fly to Pakistan after their Test camp at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. The first Test will be held in Rawalpindi on December 1.

England Men's Test squad for Pakistan tour: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.

Pakistan squad for England Tests: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

(With OPTA inputs)