3rd Test: Teenager Ahmed takes two wickets on Test debut as England enjoy strong first day

Karachi, Dec 18: England's youngest men's Test debutant Rehan Amhed took two wickets as Ben Stokes' team enjoyed a strong start against Pakistan.

Ahmed made history on Saturday, becoming the youngest male player to make his Test bow for England, at the age of 18 years and 126 days.

The leg-spinning all-rounder had a day to remember at the National Stadium in Karachi, in the third and final Test of a series England have already won.

Ahmed's fellow spinner Jack Leach (4-140) made early inroads for England, dismissing Abdullah Shafique before taking a catch to send Shan Masood packing.

Babar Azam (78) and Azhar Ali (45) guided Pakistan above 100, but Ollie Robinson had the latter walking back to the dressing room after a review showed an edge through to Ben Foakes.

Ahmed's first wicket came next – Ollie Pope lunging forward at short leg after Saud Shakeel edged onto his pad.

The teenager was involved again when the key wicket of Babar fell in one of his overs, Pakistan's captain being made to pay for hesitating when Foakes swept off the bails from Harry Brook's throw.

A superb googly saw Ahmed collect his second wicket, with Faheem Ashraf pinned leg before wicket, paving the way for Leach to round matters off and have Pakistan all out for 304.

Advertisement

Zak Crawley failed to survive the first over of England's innings, Abrar Ahmed's excellent delivery doing for the opener, but Ben Duckett and Pope ensured no further loss as the tourists reached stumps at 7-1.

Ahmed delivers on debut

There has been plenty of focus on history-making Ahmed ahead of this Test, with Stokes able to afford the youngster a chance with the series already wrapped up.

Ahmed did not let anybody down, however, and finished with final figures of 2-89 on a day for the spinners in Karachi.

Captain's knock from Babar

Pakistan might well have been looking down the barrel of a series whitewash already if not for their skipper, whose 78 came from 123 deliveries and included nine boundaries.

He was ably supported by Agha Salman (56), who succumbed to a Leach delivery late in the innings.