Relive the moments: The top five batting partnerships for India in ODIs
Indian cricket have been blessed with some stalwarts of the game. In the years gone by, from the era of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to the current Virat Kohli era, we have witnessed some monumental characters of the game who have honed the Indian blue with pride and have given us countless memorable moments.
In terms of batting, the names are massive and it's only unfair to take a few of them. Batting in any format of the game is always dependent hugely on partnerships. The partnerships are pivotal while batting, in any situation. If you are in trouble with some wickets down, a decent one saves the day. While some days a partnership just blazes past the opponent.
Today we shall relive five of those partnerships in ODIs for India-
This game in Cuttack in 2017 will be etched in the history books forever. India were 25 for 3 as KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli was already in the hut. In came Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni and together they put up a 256-run partnership. From 25, they took India's score to 281 when finally Yuvraj perished for 150. MS Dhoni (134) continued as India put up a mammoth 381. England almost chased it down though but the men in Blue won by 15 runs.
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were in full flow in this match against Kenya in 2001. Together, the pair put on a 258-run opening stand. Ganguly scored 111 and Tendulkar scored 146 as India managed 351 in 50 overs, a mammoth total back in those days. In reply, Kenya were restricted to 165 as India won by 186 runs.
This unbeaten partnership came at a crisis during India's match against Zimbabwe in 1998. India, again was in trouble as they lost 3 wickets for 26 runs. Mohammed Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja then took over the matter and amassed a 275 run partnership. Azhar scored an unbeaten 153, which highest career score and Jadeja remained not out on 116. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 269.
This terrific partnership came in the 1999 World Cup. Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid batted brilliantly to take India beyond 350 after Sadagoppan Ramesh's early dismissal. Together, the pair scored 318 runs and Sourav Ganguly scored his career-best 183 that had 17 fours and 7 sixes. In reply, the then defending Champions Sri Lanka collapsed for 216. India's Robin Singh picked up 5 wickets.
Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar still hold the record for the biggest Indian partnership in the ODIs. In this match in 1999, Sachin and Dravid massacred the New Zealand bowling with a 331-run partnership. Tendulkar scored his career-best 186 and Dravid scored 153. In reply, the Kiwis were bundled out for a paltry 202.