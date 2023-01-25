ICC awards: Renuka Singh, Marco Jansen win Emerging player of the year 2022

India's newest fast-bowling star Renuka Singh and South Africa's Marco Jansen become the recipient of ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Awards in women's and men's categories respectively.

However, India vice-captain and last year's Cricketer of the Year Smriti Mandhana lost out to Australia's Tahlia McGrath in the women's T20 category.

Jansen, who bagged 36 wickets in 2022 in Tests alongside 234 runs, pipped India's latest T20I specialist Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and New Zealand's Finn Allen for the award.

There has been a buzz surrounding Renuka, who burst into life in a busy 12 months for the Indian women's team.

Renuka Singh claimed 40 wickets in 2022