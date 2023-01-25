ICC awards: Renuka Singh, Marco Jansen win Emerging player of the year 2022


Renuka Singh wins ICC Emerging Player of the year award 2022. Image credit: PTI

India's newest fast-bowling star Renuka Singh and South Africa's Marco Jansen become the recipient of ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Awards in women's and men's categories respectively.

However, India vice-captain and last year's Cricketer of the Year Smriti Mandhana lost out to Australia's Tahlia McGrath in the women's T20 category.

Jansen, who bagged 36 wickets in 2022 in Tests alongside 234 runs, pipped India's latest T20I specialist Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and New Zealand's Finn Allen for the award.

There has been a buzz surrounding Renuka, who burst into life in a busy 12 months for the Indian women's team.

Renuka Singh claimed 40 wickets in 2022

Renuka was sole Indian women cricketer to win an ICC award, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana missed out on Women's cricketer of the year award. Image credit: PTI

The 26-year-old beat Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to take home the emerging player award.

The right-armer claimed 40 wickets for her country in 2022 in just 29 matches across the two white-ball formats, filling the void left by the great Jhulan Goswami.

In the ODI game, Renuka was especially potent, taking 18 wickets at an average of just 14.88, of which eight came in two appearances against England and seven in India's series with Sri Lanka.

Renuka troubled the Australian line-up in the seven T20I meetings across the year, taking eight wickets, and her performances across the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup also grabbed attention. She claimed 17 wickets in 11 matches, at an economy of just 5.21.

With an ability to swing the ball and get it to deviate off the surface, Renuka will likely be one of India's most dependable bowlers in the coming years.

With inputs from PTI

Published On January 25, 2023

