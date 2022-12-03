Ricky Ponting: Former Australia captain explains health scare, reveals his condition

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had a health scare yesterday in the ongoing test match between Australia and West Indies.

The legend was part of the commentary team and complained of chest pain while on duty. He was rushed to a hospital quickly and later was released after undergoing some medical tests. Ponting was cleared to be back for commentary as well by the medics and he explained his condition on Saturday.

"I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a scary moment for myself. I was sitting in the comms box halfway through the stint and got a couple of really short and sharp pains to my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it, and probably didn't want to give too much away when I was on the air.

I had a couple of those incidents, got through the stint and went to walk to the back of the commentary box and got lightheaded and dizzy and grabbed the bench. I mentioned to JL (Justin Langer) on the way out, who was commentating with me that I had had these pains in my chest, and Chris Jones heard me and just reacted straight away and got me out of there. Ten or 15 minutes later, I was in the hospital getting the best treatment that I possibly could. I feel great this morning, I am all shiny and new this morning," Ponting said on Saturday.

