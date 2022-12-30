Rishabh Pant accident: Actress Urvashi Rautela posts praying message on social media

New Delhi, Dec 30: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's car accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway in the wee hours on Friday (December 30) sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity.

The 25-year-old cricketer was driving alone on Delhi-Dehradun Highway to his home in Roorkee but had a close shave as his car collided with a divider. The cricketer managed to get out of the vehicle by breaking the window before it caught fire.

Rishabh Pant survives horrific accident

The images of an injured Pant at the hospital and the chilling visuals of his burning luxury car and CCTV footage of his car crash started flooding social media. Watching those images and videos one can figure out how narrowly the Indian cricketer escaped death.

Shocked Cricketers react on Pant's injury

The sporting community in India and also foreign cricketers started conveying their thoughts on Pant's injury and prayed for his quick recovery.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, VVS Laxman, KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag, Mithali Raj and several other former and current India cricketers took to their social media handles and expressed their relief that Pant was safe.

Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post on Pant

Amid the celebrities, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has also shared a post on her social media, which the fans were quick to react that it was directed to Pant.

Rautela - who has been making heads turn - with her indirect posts and public appearances on Pant - posted 'praying' on her Instagram handle. The fans quickly decoded the meaning of the actress' post.

Pant-Rautela in war of words

Rautela and Pant had in the past taken digs at each other with their posts on social media. Pant and Rautela were linked with each other in the past and rumours had it that the two were dating.

However, Pant later publically announced that he was in love with Isha Negi. Rautela - meanwhile - courted a massive controversy earlier this year and took a dig at Pant without naming him. In an interview, Rautela alleged that one 'RP' was attracted towards her and waited for hours to meet her.

In a rebuttal, Pant shared a story on his Instagram handle and without naming Rautela termed her interview a publicity gimmick. Since then Rautela has been getting herself linked with Pant by making appearances in the stadium where the India cricketer had been playing and even sharing her videos when Pant was batting.

Rautela has been sharing cryptic captions in her social media posts for quite some time which fans have been claiming are directed towards Pant.