Rishabh Pant accident: Amid bereavement PM Modi prays for speedy recovery of India cricketer

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant who suffered injuries in a near-fatal car crash earlier on Friday (December 30).

PM Modi - who himself suffered a personal tragedy with the demise of his mother - took to his Twitter handle and prayed for the star wicketkeeper-batter from India.

"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi back to his official business

Modi did not let his mother's demise overshadow his official engagements. Within a couple of hours after performing the last rites of his mother Hiraben, who died at 99 in a hospital in Ahmedabad, Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, and Other development projects in Kolkata via video link from Raj Bhavan in New Delhi.

Modi also expressed his condolence over the demise of Brazilian football legend Pele in his tweet.

"The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP," Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

Pant had a miraculous escape

Pant had a miraculous escape after his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours. The cricketer was going to his home to welcome the new year.

The 25-year-old suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition, police informed. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh informed that the cricketer dozed off while driving to his hometown Roorkee and the vehicle hit the divider before bursting into flames.

The driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped the cricketer get out of the burning car, he said, adding the car was completely charred in the accident.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," he added.

Pant Injury Update

Later in the day BCCI, informed that the Delhi cricketer has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

"His condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," BCCI released stated.