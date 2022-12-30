Rishabh Pant Accident: BCCI closely monitoring India wicketkeepers condition, ensures best medical care

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (December 30) released its statement following the horrific car crash of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and assured the best medical care.

25-year-old Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, in the wee hours on Friday.

The Delhi cricketer was going to his home in Roorkee when his car collided with the divider and was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition.

BCCI ensures best medical support for Rishabh Pant

In its official media statement, the BCCI said, "India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries."

Giving an update about the wicketkeeper's injury and the seriousness of the injuries, the BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah said, "Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

The release further claimed that the board is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team treating the cricketer and ensured that he gets all the support to come out of the traumatic phase.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the statement added further.

Seriousness of Rishabh Pant's injuries

The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur. Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in the emergency, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

"When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr Nagar told PTI.

"He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn't put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him. "However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done."

Uttarakhand CM extends support

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment. Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer's condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment. Arrangements for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.