Rishabh Pant Accident: India Wicketkeeper To Be Airlifted to Mumbai For Further Treatment

Dehradun, January 4: Star cricketer Rishabh Pant is set to be airlifted to Mumbai from Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment on Wednesday (January 4), as per BCCI.

The 25-year-old was under treatment in Dehradun since December 30 following a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee.

Pant reportedly lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider with the car catching fire. He was helped by the driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus and was rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee and later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter had suffered cuts to his forehead and injured his leg. A plastic surgery had been done on his forehead for the cuts he suffered in the accident.

There was pain in his right leg due to a ligament injury suffered in the accident. So, doctors were waiting for the pain in his leg to subside to conduct an MRI scan, as per the sources.

BCCI released a statement on Pant's further treatment plans and that the wicketkeeper-batter will be airlfted to Mumbai.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai," BCCI said in a statement.

"Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance."

The BCCI release further added that Pant will be admitted to to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the statement added.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Earlier, Delhi cricket official had said that BCCI will look after Pant's treatment in Mumbai.

"Pant's further treatment will be taken care by BCCI now. Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on his treatment. If needed, the board will send him to the United Kingdom," DDCA official was quoted as saying by ANI.