Rishabh Pant Accident: Indian Wicketkeeper Injured in a Car Crash

New Delhi, December 30: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was on Friday (December 30) morning injured in a car accident near Rorkee when returning home from Uttarakhand.

As per the Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh, Pant's car hit a divider near Manglaur when he was coming from Delhi. He was rushed to the Saksham hospital first and from there he was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he said.

VVS Laxman, the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, said on Twitter that Pant is "out of danger," but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed. Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

"He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment," the source said.

"We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer's main injuries are on his "forehead and knee."

"The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire," it said.

"Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment. Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer's condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment. Arrangement for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

Earlier in the week, Pant was excluded from the India white ball squads for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and was reportedly due to head to the NCA in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia in February.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.