Rishabh Pant Accident: Meet the good samaritans who helped India cricketer after car crash

Chandigarh, Dec 31: India cricketer Rishabh Pant is out of danger after having a narrow escape from death in a road accident Friday (December 30) on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi was travelling to his hometown Roorkee to be with his family but met with a near-fatal accident on the way when he dozed off at the wheel.

Who Helped Pant after the Car Accident?

Pant received timely help to get out of his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe, before it caught fire, from some passersby in the early hours in Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. The good samaritans - who helped Pant in his time of need - have been identified.

Apparently, the man who first spotted Pant after the car crash was a Harnaya Roadways bus driver named Sushil Kumar. Kumar saw a car slamming into the road divider after which he, along with his conductor, stopped the bus and ran over to help.

Pant received timely help

The driver and the conductor pulled him out of the car as it was already catching sparks, but before it was engulfed in flames. They even informed the police and called for an ambulance from the spot. They even tried the cricketer's mother but her number was not reachable. The duo, however, kept probing the cricketer about his injuries to help him stay awake and even offered him water.

Good Samaritans Honoured

Meanwhile, on Saturday (December 31), Haryana Roadways honoured driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet for helping Pant. The state government is also likely to honour the two, according to sources.

"We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield when they returned to Panipat," Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told PTI over the phone. Jangra praised both the driver and the conductor for presenting an example of humanity.

The bus, which was headed to Panipat, started from Haridwar at 4.25 am and reached the accident spot about an hour later, he said. Sources said the state government is also likely to honour Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet in the coming days.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the two presented an example of humanity and provided immediate help to Pant.

Former India cricketer and current head of National Cricket Academy, VVS Laxman, also tweeted the images of Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet and appreciated them for their selfless act of humanity.

"Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji," tweeted Laxman.

"Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped," the former India batter tweeted further.

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is stable following the accident.

The car was completely charred and reduced to a mangled heap. Principal Secretary (Transport), Haryana, Navdeep Virk also lauded Kumar and Paramjeet.

"Exemplary conduct and presence of mind by Haryana Roadways Driver Sushil and Conductor Paramjeet from Panipat Depot, who were the first at @RishabhPant17 accident site and helped him," Virk said in a tweet.

Current Condition of Rishabh Pant

Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA told ANI, "A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi & chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."

The BCCI is closely monitoring the cricketer's medical condition and has assured the best possible support to help him recover from this traumatic phase.

Pant - who was not picked up for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka - was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. The cricketer played a crucial role in Team India's Test series win in Bangladesh. He scored a valuable 93 in the first innings of the second and final Test in Dhaka which Team India won by 3 wickets.