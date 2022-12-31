Possible wicketkeeper options for India and Delhi Capitals if Rishabh Pant misses Australia Tests and IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant may miss upcoming cricket actions

Rishabh Pant will be out of action for some time but it is not confirmed about the extent of his absence. Suffering knee and ankle injury means the player will be spending some time on the sidelines.

His brain and spinal cord MRI reports came back normal, which is a major relief. But the player is poised to undergo further treatments for his knee trauma.

India are set to welcome Australia in a four-match Test series which starts in February. The series is pivotal as it will determine India's faith in the World Test Championship, where India currently sit in the 2nd position. Any grave injury in the knee or ankle can also keep him out from the IPL that starts in March.

If Pant misses for a significant period, both India and Delhi Capitals will have to look for some options to replace the southpaw.

Possible Wicketkeeper Replacements for Team India

If Rishabh Pant misses the upcoming New Zealand and Australia series, India will have to find some replacements.

India Test Replacements:

India will be banking on someone like KS Bharat in Pant's absence. And veteran keeper Wriddhiman Saha may well be getting a call back to the Indian team. Saha was told his time with India was over, but this unforeseen situation may turn the selectors towards him.

India ODI Replacements:

In the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand series, India can go with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Kishan scored a double hundred in his last ODI match against Bangladesh and is in superb form. Samson, on the other hand, is scoring runs rapidly for Kerala in the domestic format and can be tried. India also have the options to use KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper.

India T20I Replacements:

Players like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson can be included in the T20I fray as well. But Indian selectors may have couple of other names in mind. Tamil Nadu keeper Narayan Jagadeesan has had a terrific time off late in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring five consecutive hundreds, one of which was a mammoth 277 against Arunachal Pradesh. Hence Jagadeesan's name will be in the mind. Ruturaj Gaikwad can also be another wicketkeeping option as the batter can play the role behind the stumps.

Possible Wicketkeeping Options for Delhi Capitals

If Rishabh misses the IPL, it will be a monumental blow for Delhi Capitals. He is not just their wicketkeeper, but the captain as well. Missing Pant in the IPL will be a dent for DC, but they do have a few players in the squad who can keep wickets.

Phillip Salt:

DC bought Phillip Salt in the IP 2023 auction and the Englishman can keep wickets. The 26-year-old is multifaceted player and can be an option going forward for the Delhi franchise if Pant is not ready for IPL.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan can be an option for them as the player has kept wickets in the past. He has done that in the domestic tournaments for Mumbai, but can be called upon to fill in for Pant.

David Warner

As surprising as it may sound, David Warner has fille din the role of a wicketkeeper for Australia in the past. The veteran is mostly known for his destructive batting, but has a fair bit of experience behind the stumps as well. We may not see the same efficiency as a regular keeper from him, but Warner can do the job if needed.