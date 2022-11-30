Rishabh Pant tells Harsha Bhogle his ODI figures are not bad, gets criticised by netizens for being arrogant

Christchurch, Nov 30: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored a paltry 10 off 16 balls in the third and deciding ODI against New Zealand as the Men In Blue were bundled out for 219 in 47.3 overs here at Hagley Oval on Wednesday (November 30).

The left-handed batter was once again preferred over in-form Sanju Samson in the playing eleven but failed to make an impression in the game. He walked into the middle at 55 for 2 in 13 overs and had a lot of time to build his innings but the southpaw once again threw his wicket away while trying to hit Daryl Mitchell over deep square leg. Glenn Phillips took the catch and ended Pant's knock prematurely.

The Delhi cricketer - who is the vice-captain of the side on this tour - has failed to make an impression in all the games he's played. He has been facing a lot of criticism for consistently throwing his wicket away in the white-ball format.

However, before the start of the third one-dayer, Pant in an interview with Harsha Bhogle for Prime Video said he wants to open for India in the T20s and bat at number 4-5 in the 50-over format.

"I'd want to open in T20s, No. 4-5 in ODIs and Tests I'm already batting at No. 5," Pant told Harsha Bhogle on Prime Video.

When Bhogle asked indirectly why his Test numbers looked the best when he came across more as a white-ball player. "Record is just a number, my white-ball record is not bad either," Pant claimed.

When Bhogle further stated that he was comparing the wicketkeeper-batter's Test and white-ball records, Pant said, "Comparison is not a part of my life, I'm just 24-25 so you can compare once I'm 30-32. There's no logic in comparing before that."

Pant has amassed 336 runs, including an unbeaten century and two half-centuries, at an average of 37.33 and strike rate of 96.55 in 10 innings. Pant - who made his ODI debut in October 2017 - has played 30 ODIs and scored 865 runs at an average of 34.60.

He had earlier said that he doesn't premeditate much in ODIs, because it's not required.

"It's mostly in T20s, not in white-ball cricket [that one has to premeditate]," he said. "There's no real need to premeditate in one-day cricket but you have to in T20s."