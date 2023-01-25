Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni after being named in ICC Test Team of 2022

Rishabh Pant was named to the ICC Test XI Team of 2022 on Tuesday (January 24).

The Indian wicketkeeper although sidelined with a knee injury after his accident last December, was named to the Test XI after his gigantic performances last year.

He was the highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket in 2022, as the southpaw scored 680 runs in the red ball cricket in 12 innings, batting at an average of 61.8 with 2 centuries to his name.

The 25-year-old was also the only Indian to be included in the Test team, as England's Ben Stokes was selected as the captain of the side.

But along with his selection, Pant reached a unique milestone which has enhanced his credentials big time.

Rishabh Pant included in Test XI for the Third Time:

Rishabh Pant got his 3rd inclusion in the ICC Test team after his consistent performances. The southpaw was also included in Test XI of 2021 and 2018 in the past.

Pant Equals MS Dhoni:

Rishabh Pant's 3rd inclusion in the Test XI means he is now level with MS Dhoni as the most Test XI appearances for an Indian wicketkeeper. MS Dhoni was also named thrice in the ICC Test team of the year. He achieved it in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara is the wicketkeeper with the most inclusions in ICC Test XI with 5 appearances. Former Australia keeper Adam Gilchrist also got included 2 times in his career.

Rishabh Pant Injury Update:

It will come as a positive vibe for Pant who may well be on course to miss the next 18 months or so due to injury. His knee conditions post-surgery is much more delicate than it was initially thought, and the flamboyant player is set to have a lengthy period on the sidelines. Pant will potentially miss IPL 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup, Test Championship Final and many more assignments due to the unfortunate incident.