Rishabh Pant Injured in a Car Accident: Cricketing world sends wishes for Indian Wicketkeepers quick recovery

New Delhi, Dec 30: The nation woke up to the disturbing news of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant meeting with an accident. The 25-year-old cricketer was going to his home in Roorkee, Uttarakhand from Delhi when the incident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

He was coming home to surprise his mother in Roorkee and he had planned to spend time with his family on the occasion of New Year.

All That We Know on Rishabh Pant's Accident So Far

It is being reported that Pant dozed off while driving his BMW car which was the cause of the accident. He has suffered multiple injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition. He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on the Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment. According to Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, the 25-year-old told the police that he lost control of the car as he dozed off while driving. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident. As per reports, Pant escaped from the car after breaking the car's window pane. "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Pant - who was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka - was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

NCA head and former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted to give an update on Pant's accident and claimed the cricketer is out of danger.

The southpaw was last seen in action during the Test series in Bangladesh where he played a big role in India's series win. Pant had played a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

No sooner than the reports of Pant's accident emerged, the cricketing world started sending its messages for his speedy recovery.