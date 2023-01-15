Rishabh Pant set to miss 18 months of cricket, which major Tournaments will he miss?

A major blow for India is on the cards as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to miss the entirety of the 2023 cricket calendar.

From reliable sources, it can be understood that Pant may be on the line to missing 18 months of cricket.

The Indian batter suffered an accident in December last year while travelling to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi. He left the accident scene without any internal organ injuries, but damaged his knee.

The player underwent surgery in Mumbai and although he was initially tipped to be out for six months, it is understood that the recovery period will be much longer than was initially expected.

His muscular injury is a lot more delicate and that will mean the player needs a careful inspection and then a slow recovery period.

Rishabh Pant to miss World Cup 2023:

Rishabh Pant is set to miss the ICC World Cup 2023 that is set to be held in India. IT will be a major setback for the Indian team as he was the prime candidate to take up the role behind the stumps.

Pant will miss two IPLs:

If his recovery really takes 18 months, then Pant will miss a couple of editions of IPL as well. Already out of the IPL 2023, Pant may miss the 2024 IPL. He is the captain of the Delhi Capitals and that will be a massive blow to the franchise.

Pant to miss WTC and T20 World Cup:

The southpaw won't take any part in the current cycle of the World Test Championship. With a WTC Final on the cards, he will be out of that too. And furthermore, he may miss half of the next cycle as well. Along with that, the swashbuckler will also be missing the T20 World Cup in June next year.

He is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and will stay there until the treatment is completed. India have gone with KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan as the replacement of Pant, while KL Rahul has also kept wickets in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka.