India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Pant and Iyer help visitors gain control but hosts still alive

Mirpur, Dec 23: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer put India in control of the second Test against Bangladesh after helping to open an 80-run lead at the end of day two at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh had been restricted to 227 on day one, but for a while on Friday (December 23) they looked to be following that up with an extremely effective display in the field.

None of India's first four batsmen managed to reach 25, with openers KL Rahul (10) and Shubman Gill (20) tallying just 30 between them, the former caught right at the crease and the latter misjudging a sweep attempt.

But Pant (93) and Iyer (87) soon took charge, putting on 159 for the fifth wicket, with India eventually tallying 314 all out.

Pant and Iyer each hit 12 boundaries, including five sixes for Pant. Although there was a hint of frustration from Pant as he was dismissed in the 90s for the sixth time in his career, he and Iyer had undoubtedly taken India from looking in trouble to almost complete control.

Pant ultimately fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1-61), with the outside edge landing in the gloves of Nurul Hasan, while a straight ball from Shakib Al Hasan (4-79) accounted for Iyer as he was pinned lbw.

Shakib and Taijul Islam (4-74) ran through the tail, although they could not prevent India surpassing 300 and eventually opening an 87-run lead.

Six overs were possible for the start of Bangladesh's second innings before stumps – Najmul Hossain Shanto (five not out) and Zakir Hasan (two not out) ensured the hosts will begin Saturday's action with a full complement of wickets as they bid to level the two-Test series.

Pant and Iyer power India into the ascendancy

There was clearly a reasonable amount of pressure on Pant and Iyer after India's start as Bangladesh's bowlers began in particularly impressive form.

But suddenly the likes of Taijul looked considerably less threatening once Pant stepped up. You have to feel a degree of sympathy for him yet again falling in the 90s, but that should not take away from a vital score.

Taijul gave Bangladesh a platform

It is true, Taijul did struggle to get to grips with Pant and Iyer, but his early work should not be overlooked.

He snaffled Rahul and Gill lbw on middle and leg, before also claiming the scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara (24) – thanks to Mominul Haque's catch – to reduce India to 72-3. Perhaps Bangladesh did not take full advantage of his initial efforts, but if they do manage to turn things around in the second innings, they might look back on Taijul's early treble as significant.