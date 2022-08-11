Rishabh Pant slams Urvashi Rautela, writes sad how some people are so thirsty for fame

New Delhi, Aug 11: Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has taken an apparent dig at Bollywood actress Urvashi for using his name for cheap publicity after the actor's interview.

In her latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rautela claimed that a person named "RP" waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her. When asked who "RP" was, the actress refused to name the person but many on social media assumed that the "RP" she was referring to was none but India glovesman Rishabh Pant.

Hitting out at Rautela for her comments, Pant took to his Instagram handle and clarified his stand by posting, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Pant, however, deleted the Instagram story later.

Advertisement Advertisement

Back in 2018, rumour mills were abuzz that the young India cricketer was dating Rautela, a model-turned-actor. In 2019, the Delhi cricketer was spotted going out for a dinner date with Rautela in Mumbai. As per a report published in Spotboye, the two were seen hanging out together in the Juhu suburb in Mumbai. The report triggered speculations about their alleged dating rumours. However, Pant went on to reveal that he is dating Isha Negi and even posted some images with his lady love.

Isha too posted the same image and termed the Indian cricketer 'her soulmate'. Isha Negi has been spotted with Pant quite frequently, this year, and the couple has been showcasing their love for each other on social media. During the IPL 2022, Isha was also spotted in the Delhi Capitals' stands, where other family members of the franchise were seated.

Rautela's name was earlier linked with star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The actress later denied the rumours and urged the media to refrain from such reports for she has a family to answer to.