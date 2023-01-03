Rishabh Pant Accident: Team India led by coach Rahul Dravid wish wicketkeeper-batter a speedy recovery - Watch

Mumbai, January 3: The Indian cricket team wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery ahead of their 2023 home season opener against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

Members of the India cricket team shared heartwarming messages to their star wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who is in hospital after meeting with a near-fatal car accident last week.

Pant, who is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid wished Pant a speedy recovery, recalling how he has played some of the best innings in Indian Test cricket history.

"Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of watching you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history," said the head coach in a video posted by BCCI.

"Whenever we have been in difficult situations, you have got the character to get ourselves out of these difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are gonna bounce back like you have done so many times."

Star all-rounder and the current T20I skipper Hardik Pandya said "fighter" Pant will make a comeback like he always does.

"Hi Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter and things are not the way you would have liked, but life is life. You will break all the doors and make a comeback as you have always done. My love and wishes are with you. The whole team and nation are behind you," said Hardik.

Batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav also said "fighter" Pant will be missed, but hopes the wicketkeeper-batter will soon be back.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery. I know what the situation is right now. We miss you here and cannot wait to have you back. You have always been a fighter on-field and I know you will be back soon."

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also wished Pant a speedy recovery from the accident, "Get well soon, we will hit fours and sixes together."

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and opener Shubman Gill also wished a speedy recovery to the 25-year-old star, who has been shifted from the ICU.

"On behalf of the Indian cricket team, wish you a speedy recovery. We all know you are going to get through it. Hoping to see you soon. Lots of love," said Gill.