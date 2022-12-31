Rishabh Pant may be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment, MRI reports come back normal

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has undergone plastic surgery for his facial injuries.

Pant was involved in a car accident in the wee hours of Friday at National Highway 58. He was coming to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi and crashed into a divider near Narsan, a place in the Haridwar district.

He escaped the accident without any major injuries quite miraculously and was saved by locals. He is admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He had injuries to his head, knee and back.

It was reported yesterday that the player was stable and evaded any life-threatening injuries. And now the reports of his MRI scans of the Brain and Spinal Cord have come back normal.

Pant's coach Devendra Sharma has given further updates on Pant's injury. He says that the Indian keeper is out of danger and feels fine at the moment, but will need long-term treatment. The knee and ankle ligament injuries require further inspection and treatment, and the BCCI has advised the Dehardun hospital to not take any immediate action.

Pant will potentially be flown to either Mumbai or Delhi where eminent specialists will check on his injuries and take a call on the next steps of his treatment.

The 25-year-old underwent Plastic Surgery for his facial wounds and abrasions. He may well be airlifted to either Delhi or Mumbai for further treatments. A medical bulletin from the Max hospital state the player is 'stable, cognizant and oriented'.

The Delhi Capitals captain 'dozed off' while driving in the early hours of Friday and then his cat hit the divider and took a tumble before catching fire. Pant was alone in his Mercedes and was rescued by a Haryana bus driver name Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet.

Rishabh played in the recently-concluded test series against Bangladesh and scored a fantastic 93 in Mirpur as India won the test series 2-0. He was not included in the upcoming white ball series against Sri Lanka. Pant was supposed to join NCA in Bangalore for conditioning and strengthening ahead of the test series against Australia.