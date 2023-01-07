Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee surgery in Mumbai, to stay out of action for an year

New Delhi, Jan 7: India cricketer Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday, BCCI sources said.

The wicketkeeper-batter miraculously survived a horrific car accident last week and was air-lifted from a hospital in Dehradun.

"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," a BCCI source told PTI.

It is learnt that Pant has undergone an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery and will be out of action for close to a year.

The surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.

Meanwhile, senior Australia cricketer David Warner - who plays with the Delhi cricketer for the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals - shared an endearing photo with his IPL skipper in which both were seen doing a famous gesture from the blockbuster Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise' and wrote, "Get well [soon] brother @rishabpant we all behind you."

Warner was praised for his gesture by the Capitals. Referring to one of the dialogues from the film, the IPL franchise reacted to the post saying, "Yeh fighter jhukega nahi (This fighter will not bow down easily)."

Pant is likely to miss the entire IPL 2023 season and Delhi Capitals team management will have to appoint a stand-in captain. The team management might contemplate appointing Warner as the captain of the side.